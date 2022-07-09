



The Nasarawa State Police command has recaptured Hassan Hassan, a suspected member of the Book Haram terrorist who recently escaped from the Kuje correctional centre. Terrorists on Tuesday attacked the Kuje medium custodial centre and freed over 800 inmates including members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP). Subsequently, the Federal […]

The post Kuje Attack: Police arrest fleeing Boko Haram member Hassan appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper