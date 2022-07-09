Train attack: Terrorists free Ango Abdulllahi’s son, foreigner, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Seven abductees from the Kaduna-Abuja train attack have been released.

The Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar, Mallam Tukur Mamu (Dan-Iyan Fika) has on Saturday said he facilitated the release of another seven of the Kaduna -Abuja train attack victims from their abductors.

Among those said to be released by the terrorists includes Ango Abdullahi’s son, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, a foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr Muhammad Abuzar Afzal, Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Muhammad Daiyabu Paki and Aliyu Usman.

Mamu was instrumental in the dialogue that led to the release of the eleven victims of the train attack and reportedly succeeded in convincing the abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers to drop the recent threat of slaughtering their victims.

Mamu said he has been under pressure from family members of the victims to reconsider his stand of withdrawing from facilitation of the victims release, in view of the…