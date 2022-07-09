Train attack: Terrorists free Ango Abdulllahi’s son, foreigner, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Seven abductees from the Kaduna-Abuja train attack have been released.

The  Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar, Mallam Tukur Mamu (Dan-Iyan Fika) has on Saturday said he  facilitated  the release of another  seven of the  Kaduna -Abuja train attack victims from their abductors.  

Among those said to be  released by the terrorists  includes Ango Abdullahi’s son, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi,  a foreign national of Pakistani origin,  Dr Muhammad Abuzar Afzal, Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Muhammad Daiyabu Paki and  Aliyu Usman. 

Mamu was instrumental  in the dialogue that led to the release of the eleven victims of the train attack and reportedly succeeded in convincing the abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers to drop the recent threat of slaughtering their victims.

Mamu said he has  been under pressure from family members of the victims to reconsider his stand of withdrawing from facilitation of the victims release, in view of the…



