At Eid el-Kabir, clerics, leaders seek national rebirth | The Guardian Nigeria News

• 41,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Pray For Country At Mount Arafat

• Leaders Charged To Lead Exemplary Lives

• Olurode Preaches Rededication To Tenets Of Islam

• Calls On Political Leaders To Make Nation Great Again

• Prayers Offered For Successful 2023 Elections

As Muslim faithful across the nation celebrated the Eid el-Kabir yesterday, clerics, heads of government and traditional institutions, and thought leaders reflected on the state of the nation and prayed for an urgent national rebirth.

They said that only a national rebirth could save the nation from the multifarious challenges besetting her, and the masses from seeming hopelessness pervading the land.

Citing the worsening security situation as a major challenge, some Muslim clerics who spoke with The Guardian urged President Muhammadu Buhari to review the current security architecture of the country.

Lamenting the deplorable situation, the National President, Jamaat-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria/Overseas, Arc. Taofeek Olawunmi…