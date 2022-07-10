Bahrain denies mistreating jailed 60-year-old activist | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bahrain’s government has denied it mistreats prisoners after rights group Amnesty International accused the Gulf kingdom of withholding medication from a 60-year-old detainee on hunger strike.

“The quality and standard of healthcare provided to inmates is the same as that provided in the community through the public health system,” a government spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

“The government of Bahrain has implemented internationally recognised human rights safeguards,” the statement added.

On Thursday, Amnesty International said that prisoner “Abduljalil al-Singace, who has been refusing solid foods for a year, has now decided to also abstain from health-stabilising salts in protest at the prison authorities’ withholding some of his medication”.

Singace was among 13 activists who took part in anti-government protests more than a decade ago, and who were convicted on charges that included “setting up terror groups to topple the regime”.

A key member…