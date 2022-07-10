NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says that 13 more bodies have been recovered from the ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe, a suburb of Lagos, on Saturday.

The Zone Coordinator, South-West, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Farinloye said that a total of 17 bodies had been recovered so far from the recovery operations of the missing victims.

“Late yesterday night, two more bodies were recovered in addition to the two earlier recovered in the morning.

“With this, it has become a total of 17 bodies recovered,” he said.

Farinloye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that search and rescue operations had ended

The coordinator said that illegal boat operators plying the waterways beyond the stipulated official hours led to these avoidable deaths.

He said that the act was a gross violation of the regulations of the waterways guidelines for operators.

“It was revealed that the…