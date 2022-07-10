Portugal battles forest fires amid heatwave | The Guardian Nigeria News

Around 1,5000 firefighters were battling multiple forest fires and several bush fires in central and northern Portugal Sunday following a punishing heatwave, prompting the government to implement a “state of contingency”.

The fires have been burning in several areas since Thursday, destroying at least two homes, as nearly 250 fires were reported to have started on Friday and Saturday.

The blazes follow an intense heatwave in Portugal, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) this week, and expected to rise in the coming days.

Scientists say climate change is linked to more extreme and more frequent weather events, including heatwaves and forest fires.

The Portuguese government issued a national “state of contingency” as the latest fires raged Sunday, which puts rescue personnel on alert. It is above state of alert, but beneath state of calamity and state of emergency.

The Civil Protection agency said there were some 1,500 firefighters battling…