If there is one thing the past few years have taught us, it’s that the Nigerian entertainment industry is becoming a major player in the global scene. With production companies like Accelerate TV churning out award-winning content, providing a platform for talents, and developing indigenous streaming platforms, it’s safe to say that the sky is […]

The post The Many Faces Of Accelerate TV appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper