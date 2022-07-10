



Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has named former Borno State governor Kashim Shettima his running mate. Shettima will be Tinubu’s vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections scheduled for February 2023. Tinubu made the announcement on Sunday in Daura the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State. A member […]

The post Tinubu names Kashim Shettima as running mate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper