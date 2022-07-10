Trump campaigns with right-wing precursor Sarah Palin | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former US President Donald Trump campaigned Saturday in Alaska for Sarah Palin, the northern state’s former governor whose ascendency many view as the populist precursor to Trump’s anti-elite movement.

The two firebrand politicians have both been key figures in the Republican party’s shift over the past decade to target the aggrieved working class.

They both have also touted unfounded claims that there was widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, at least in those key states that Trump lost.

“In Alaska, we didn’t have to worry about it, because we won,” Trump told the stadium crowd.

Palin was catapulted into the limelight when she was chosen by the late Arizona senator John McCain as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

A Christian conservative who leaned hard into her outsider status, Palin’s rise during the 2008 campaign is widely seen as paving the way for businessman Donald Trump to successfully take the White House eight years later.

Their…