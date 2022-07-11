



A total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the 16-passenger boat that capsized on July 8 at Ojo area of Lagos State. General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed the new figure. Four bodies of the victims were recovered on Saturday, while 11 others were recovered on Sunday. Emmanuel said Search […]

The post 15 bodies recovered from 16-passenger capsized boat appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper