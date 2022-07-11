



The ruling All progressive congress (APC) has allayed the fears of a section of Nigerians over the decision by the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to pick Sen Kashim Shettima as his running mate. APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka in a statement remarked that christians, as well as […]

The post 2023 poll: APC allays fears of christians over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper