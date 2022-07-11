EU to again slash growth forecast as high inflation persists | The Guardian Nigeria News

The European Commission on Monday said it will again cut its growth forecast for this year and hike its expectations for inflation, but it signalled it saw no sign yet of recession in Europe.

“What we see is that economic growth is proving quite resilient this year. Still, one can expect some downward revision and even more so for the next year because of many uncertainties and risks,” EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Brussels.

He was giving a sneak preview of the commission’s most up-to-date forecasts for the EU’s 27 member states that are due on Thursday.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, in May already sharply cut expectations for growth in the EU to 2.7 percent in 2022 and 2.3 percent in 2023, down from a forecast of 4.0 percent and 2.8 percent just months earlier.

This followed the International Monetary Fund that also warned that the war in Ukraine will weigh heavily upon economic growth in Europe.

Inflation in the…