Fury to fight Joshua for free if AJ beats Usyk — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tyson Fury has claimed he is willing to fight Anthony Joshua for free – weeks after demanding £500 million to come out of retirement, reports mirror.co.uk.

Fury insists he has hung up his gloves for good after successfully defending his heavyweight world title against Dillian Whyte in April. But he has no plans to relinquish his belt and claims he could hold on to it for 12 months without stepping through the ropes.

And with Joshua set to take on Oleksandr Usyk in their world title rematch next month, Fury has now claimed he would be willing to face his fellow Brit – if tickets are free and if the bout is aired on free-to-view television.

Speaking on the latest leg of his countrywide tour on Saturday night, Fury said: “It’s all about money, Mr. Businessman; he’s not a fighting man. I swear to God I hope he wins the fight against Usyk so that I can come out of retirement and fight him for free. However, the terms are these; I want it at Wembley stadium, I…