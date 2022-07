The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of police team to Osun, ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state. The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement he issued in Abuja. He said the team would be headed by Mr Johnson […]

