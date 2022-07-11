Man excretes 47 wraps of cocaine | The Guardian Nigeria News

A 26-year old Nigerian, Aloysius Onyekwe has allegedly excreted 47 wraps of Cocaine after he was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Onyekwe was arrested in Ibadan, following an intelligence report shared by the Department of State Security, (DSS).

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the desperate bid by the drug trafficker to travel by road to Algeria through Sokoto state with ingested 47 wraps of cocaine in his stomach was frustrated by NDLEA personnel.

He said that Onyekwe, who hailed from Owerri West LGA, Imo state, was arrested on Sunday July 3 at Ojoo Park, Ibadan where he went to board a vehicle enroute Sokoto to Algeria.

According to Babafemi, the suspect traveled with an 18-year old lady, Blessing Nwoke.

“The father of a 10-month old child, passed out the 47 pellets of cocaine in five excretions

“He confessed that he began his journey to Algeria…