NDLEA boss urges youths to shun drug abuse | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mrs Archie-Abia Ibinabo, Commander, Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has cautioned youths against drug abuse, charging them to live a meaningful life.

Ibinabo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Idiroko, Ogun.

She admonished the youths to shun abuse of drugs and illicit drug trafficking, and channel their energies toward profitable engagements in order to fulfill their dreams.

According to her, abuse of drugs will lead to addition and destruction of their dreams.

She, however, called for concerted efforts to engage the youths in different skills and create employment opportunities for them to be able to withstand the pressure.

Ibinabo lamented that there were so much disconnect in the society, noting that there was need to go back to the old method of engaging the youths in the system ‘’because they are the generation we are living now.’’

