Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says professors and academics must take a keen interest in issues of education and healthcare, exploring options for reform and innovation in those Human Capital Development sectors. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the vice president had a virtual meeting with a team of professors […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper