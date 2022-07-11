Police declears roadside petrol dealer wanted for setting varsity student ablaze





A roadside petrol dealer has set fire on a student of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Obio Akpa Campus, in Oruk Anam council area of the state, identified as Enwongo Akpan, after an argument The Guardian learnt that the victim who is a 200-level student in the Department of Philosophy at the University, bought N500 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper