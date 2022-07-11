Uneasy calm at AFN as athletes petition minister over alleged mismanagement by national trials committee

There is an uneasy calm at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) following a petition by the Nigerian Athletics Athletes’ Commission (NAAC), which accused the just-concluded National Trials organising committee of mismanaging the competition, which was used to select the country’s representatives at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States, and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The national trials were held in Benin City, Edo State, from June 20 to 25, 2022.



In the petition to Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, dated June 28, 2022, and signed by NAAC’s chairman, Dr. Henry Chinedu Okorie, the athletes allege that the organising committee chairman, Solomon Ogba, treated the leadership of NAAC and the athletes with ‘great disdain’ throughout the duration of national trials in Benin City.



“It is worthy I bring to your notice that, with all your efforts to make sure we have the best, what we eventually got is very displeasing,”…