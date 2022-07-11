Watch: Burna Boy Drops 'Vanilla' Music Video





African giant, Burna Boy has released the music video for the single “Vanilla” off his latest album, “Love, Damini.” “Vanilla” is the fifteenth track off his “Love, Damini” album and a collaboration between the Grammy award-winning singer and global sunglasses manufacturer RayBan. “Vanilla” is the second music video to be released off the album, following […]

