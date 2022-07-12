Panama government reduces fuel prices in face of protests | The Guardian Nigeria News

Panama’s president announced a reduction in gasoline prices and freezing of rates for several other essential products Monday in the face of continuing protests against inflation and corruption.

“I understand the dissatisfaction of various sectors with the situation we are experiencing, caused by the effects of the pandemic and the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine,” Laurentino Cortizo said in a statement.

The price of gasoline for private vehicles will be reduced to $3.95 per gallon from July 15, he said, a drop of 24 percent from the price at the end of June.

Public transportation has already benefited from the lower price since May.

On Monday, hundreds protested in Panama in the second week of demonstrations against increases in fuel prices, which have risen 47 percent since January.

Cortizo also announced that his government would draft a decree to freeze the prices of a dozen essential food products.

Several unions, however, say that protests will continue until…