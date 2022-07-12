Police kill armed robbery suspect, recover pump action gun in Benin | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Edo, on Tuesday, disclosed that they shot and killed a notorious armed robbery suspect, recovered one pump action gun and 5 live cartridges in a gun duel in Benin.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in Benin.

Iwegbu said the operation followed a distress call to the Divisional Police officer in charge of Ugbor division that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation along Abuja quarters by Benson Idahosa University, Ugbor GRA, Benin.

“The DPO personally led operatives to the scene with the aim to arrest the suspects.

“On arrival at the scene, the suspects on sighting the police, engaged them in a gun duel.

“However, the superior fire power from the police operatives neutralised one of the suspected armed robbers.”

Items recovered from the suspect included one pump action gun and 5 live cartridges.

She said that effort was ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.

