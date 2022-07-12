Sanwo-Olu orders probe into boat mishap | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday ordered a probe into the July 8 Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident in which lives were lost.

In a statement, by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu said he was deeply saddened by the incident and commiserates with the families who lost their loved ones.

“The police are probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal. The boat, which is said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of “no night travel” and no overloading. Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others are assisting the investigators.

“Anybody who is found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in future. The waterways rules…