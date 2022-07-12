University of Agriculture, seed company to commercialise new cowpea variety





In line with the Plant Variety Protection Act, the University of Agriculture, Markurdi has signed a licence agreement with Value Seed Company to commercialise its newly released cowpea variety, FUAMPEA 3. The non-exclusive and non-transferable licensing agreement was facilitated by Syngenta Foundation-Nigeria (SFN) in collaboration with New Market Lab (NLM) to improve farmers’ yield and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper