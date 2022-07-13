Anti-corruption bodies charge government on transparent spending | The Guardian Nigeria News

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International (TI) Nigeria have charged government on transparent spending.

In a statement, yesterday, to mark the 2022 Africa Anti-Corruption Day, CISLAC’s Executive Director (ED), Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), stated that this year’s celebration was a good time to remind the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), anti-graft agencies and law enforcement agencies of their role in free and fair elections.

The ED urged anti-corruption bodies to be professional in their actions. He said: “This year’s celebration, which is the sixth edition we are commemorating has the theme: ‘Strategies and mechanisms for transparent management of COVID-19 funds’ and we, at CISLAC, will like to remind government on the need to be transparent on its expenditure. A good example is the lingering fuel scarcity, which has lasted for months. This is, despite the huge sums, set aside for subsidy…