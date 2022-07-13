CNG faults Osinbajo over proposed sale of power plants | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has faulted Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, over the alleged Privatisation and Bureau of Public Enterprise to sell the Ihovba, Calabar, Geregu, Olorunsogo and Omotosho power plants.

The coalition insists that the power plants’ equity through National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPPS are owned by States and LGAs alongside the Federal Government which was designed and implemented in the South and eventually to be replicated in the North.

CNG, in a statement by its Director, Strategic Communication, Samaila Musa, called on the Northern lawmakers to stand firmly against the attempt at mortgaging the future of Northerners.

It also recalls that on 13th July, 2021, they categorically declared the plan to privatise the Calabar, Ihovbor, Olorunsogo, Omotosho and Geregu power plants, held by Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), as unacceptable and a deliberate attempt to marginalise the North.

The statement read:…