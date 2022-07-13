





NEW YORK, USA, 13 July 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-“I recall the civil war in Liberia vividly,” says Elfreda Dennice Stewart, a United Nations Police (UNPOL) officer serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). “My parents managed – with many sacrifices on their part – to put me through high school during a time […]

The post From ‘saga of horrors’ to serving the world: Liberia peacekeepers honoured in South Sudan appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper