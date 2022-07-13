National Industrial Court to begin annual vacation July 29 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) will begin its annual vacation on July 29.

The president of NICN, Justice Benedict Kanyip, in a circular released on Wednesday in Abuja, said that full judicial activities would resume on Sept. 28.

The directive, he said, is pursuant to the provisions of Order 58, Rule 4 (2) of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Civil Procedure Rules, 2017

He said during the annual vacation, there will not be court sittings, except for urgent applications.

Kanyip said that urgent applications would be handled by a vacation judge.

The president in addition stated that normal court sitting shall resume on Sept. 28.