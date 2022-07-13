Plateau attacks: Irigwe, Fulani communities sign peace pact | The Guardian Nigeria News

Irigwe and Fulani ethnic groups in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, have signed a peace pact, as part of efforts to end attacks in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document was signed by the Chairman of Irigwe/Fulani Peace Committee, Rev. John Pawa, the Co-Chairman, Alhaji Yau’u Idris and the Chairman of Bassa Local Government, Mr Stephen Igmala, at Jebbu Bassa.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Dr Joseph Lengman, said that the document was produced by a 16-man committee, comprising the two ethnic groups.

According to him, the groups are from Irigwe chiefdom in Miango district of Bassa council area.

He said that the committee held a series of consultations, conducted investigations on the causes of the conflicts, did impact assessments and proffered modalities for sustainable peace.

Lengman said that the document stated that humanity should be the fulcrum for sustainable peaceful co-existence…