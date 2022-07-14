Baba Ijesha convicted for assaulting minor, gets 16 years jail term





Nigerian Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James known as Baba Ijesha has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor. Baba Ijesha has been in a protracted legal battle after he was said to have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. The actor was arraigned on June 24, 2021. During the trial, six prosecution witnesses testified against him. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper