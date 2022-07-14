China, Nigeria sign Contemporary World Magazine pact to foster peace, development | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Abuja on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute for Peace and Conflict resolution (IPCR) to prevent insecurity, foster peace and development in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chinese Contemporary World Magazine agreement, an intellectual publication, will contain contents on mechanism to prevent insecurity, promote good governance, poverty eradication among other issues.

Mr Cui Jianchun, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria said that China, knowing and understanding what peace is would share its experiences with Nigeria in the joint publication to ensure peace and sustainable development in Nigeria.

Cui said that Nigeria was the first country in Africa to sign the MoU with the Chinese government, this he said showed how much importance China attached to Nigeria.

“Today we make it a reality. We find a good partner from China and this is the Contemporary World Magazine and it is a…