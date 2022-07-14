How I deal with internet trolls – Precious Udoye | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief Executive Officer of South Africa-based hair line brand, Precious Brand Hair Couture, Precious Udoye popularly known as Precious the Bosslady has shared her experience with social media trolls even though her brand has been hugely successful in cyberspace.

According to her, in a recent interview, as much as she has enjoyed so many positive reviews on her products there are still some people who troll for the flimsiest of reasons which she has taken as constructive criticisms.

“Internet trolls never get to me at all because anything that comes with positivity always has some negativity. I am in a place (social media) where I make 80% of my money. I don’t let them get to me because everyone is entitled to their own opinions

She noted that things for her on social media have been on the up and up and thus has no reasons to complain about the downsides since she has more reasons to smile than to sigh.

“I want to thank all of my fans and followers for…