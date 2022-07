In his first appearance at London’s Old Bailey, actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexually assaulting three men. The 62-year-old “House of Cards” actor testified in court on the allegations of sexual assault related to his time serving as the creative director of a local theatre between 2005 and 2013. Four […]

