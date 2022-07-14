NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 11,226 personnel to provide security during Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the deployment was approved by the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi.

Odumosu said that the personnel would provide security to all the 3,763 polling units and collation centres across the state.

According to him, the deployed personnel are from the national headquarters, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo states.

He explained that prior to the deployment, the personnel had attended various workshops on best practices during elections and were acquainted with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Therefore, operatives must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code, Standard Operating Procedure and display professionalism and high sense of discipline throughout the election.

“This robust…