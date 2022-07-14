Princess Reacts As Court Sentence Baba Ijesha To 16 years In jail | The Guardian Nigeria News

14 July 2022 |

Nigerian comedienne Princess has reacted to a ruling by Ikeja special offences court convicting Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James known as Baba Ijesha.

“God is not man,” Princess posted on her Instagram on Thursday.

The actor was arraigned on June 24, 2021. During the trial, six prosecution witnesses testified against him.

They are comedienne Princess, the 14-year-old…