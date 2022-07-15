Animal-to-human diseases on the rise in Africa, warns UN health agency￼￼￼￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

NEW YORK, USA, 15 July 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Diseases transmitted from animals to people in Africa have jumped 63 per cent in last decade, compared with the previous ten year period, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) analysis released on Thursday.

“And more than 75 per cent of emerging infectious diseases, are caused by pathogens shared with wild or domestic animals,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti told journalists at a media briefing.

“They account for a substantial burden of disease, resulting in about a billion sick people, and millions of deaths globally every year”.

Zoonotic spike

The analysis finds that since 2001, 1,843 substantiated public health events were recorded in the African region – 30 per cent of which were zoonotic outbreaks, as animal-to-human diseases are known.

While the numbers have increased over the past two decades, 2019 and 2020 saw a particular spike, with zoonotic pathogens accounting for half of…