Court dismisses Akwa Ibom PDP members’ suit seeking nullification of state’s primaries | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by some aggrieved members of Akwa Ibom Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the nullification of the state’s primaries conducted between May 22 and May 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary polls were conducted to elect the party’s candidates for the 2023 House of Assembly, House of Representatives, senatorial and governorship elections.

The aggrieved members, who were plaintiffs in the suit, also sought the order of the court nullifying the outcome of the April 30 ward congress that produced the ad-hoc delegates who voted in the primaries.

The plaintiffs; Mr Friday Iwok and 30 others, had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP and the elected ad-hoc delegates who emerged from the ward congresses conducted as 1st to 331st defendants respectively.

Delivering judgment, Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that the suit lacked merit.

Justice Obiora said that the plaintiffs,…