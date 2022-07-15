D.K. Olukoya: Garlands for an apostle of ‘heaven on earth’ at 64 | The Guardian Nigeria News

On this special day, one cannot but celebrate a modern Apostle of faith, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, who turns 64 today. The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) is a man of many parts, yet his radical role in societal and youth development is worthy of mention.



As a student of philosophy of religion in the fall of 2012, I learnt the ABC of religion in an attempt to define the subject satisfactorily. The ABC acronym stands for: Assurance of salvation; Believe in a God-figure and Conversion of non-believers. They are the three main ingredients shared by all religions without which none is complete. For one, the assurance of salvation is central because it guarantees life in the hereafter. And it is for that reason that one of the main purposes of religion is to take believers to heaven or have them rapture-ready. That notion, ab initio, aims to make the most of the now in preparation for eternity. However, the danger of the…