How root and tuber crops researches impact national food security, by NRCRI | The Guardian Nigeria News

The collaboration between the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umuahia, Abia State, and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Oyo State, seems to be recording immense contribution to national food security and sufficiency on a sustainable basis through research and extension activities on root and tuber crops.

This was made known, Wednesday, by the acting Executive Director of NRCRI, Dr. Godwin Asumugha, in his address while opening the institute’s two-day yearly research review and planning workshop with the theme, ‘up-scaling Research on Root and Tuber Crops for Enhanced Food Security and Economic Empowerment.’

Asumugha explained that the mandate of the NRCRI is to research into the genetic improvement of root and tuber crops, describing the theme as timely and apt to address the extant policy direction of government as encapsulated in the National Development Plan 2021-2925 and the National Agricultural Technology and…