Kevin Spacey Dropped From Genghis Khan Film — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Life 15 July 2022 |

9:04 am After being accused of sexual assault in the UK, actor Kevin Spacey will no longer perform Genghis Khan. A holy man of a Hungarian castle seeks to thwart one of Genghis Khan’s armies from invading Europe in the historical drama “1242: Gateway to the West,” which was being promoted at the Cannes film market. According…

After being accused of sexual assault in the UK, actor Kevin Spacey will no longer perform Genghis Khan.

A holy man of a Hungarian castle seeks to thwart one of Genghis Khan’s armies from invading Europe in the historical drama “1242: Gateway to the West,” which was being promoted at the Cannes film market.

According to “Variety,” Spacey was slated to play the holy man.

However, when Spacey…