Marwa advises entertainers against drug abuse contents | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has advised Nollywood practitioners in particular and entertainers in general against promoting drug abuse through their contents to the public.

Marwa gave the advice on Friday in Lagos, at a one-day conference organised by NDLEA Celebrity Drug Free Club to mark the 2022 International Day Against Illicit drug Abuse and trafficking.

The conference had its theme as “Best Approach to Drug Control: The Role of Entertainment Industry Practitioners”.

Marwa, who was represented by Mr Segun Okeh, Zone H Commander, said there were many approaches in checking drug abuse.

According to him, one of such channels is using the entertainment industry to reach large number of persons, particularly the youth on the dangers of drug abuse.

He therefore noted that “we need to appeal to the entertainment industry practitioners not to send wrong message that has drug abuse contents in your cast,…