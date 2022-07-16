Artisans, traders stage solidarity walk for Makinde’s 2nd term bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Artisans under the aegis of Progressive Traders and Artisans Association of Nigeria (PROTAN), Oyo chapter, on Friday staged a solidarity walk in Ibadan in support of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s second term bid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traders numbering about 400 described Makinde’s administration as a blessing to them, chanting solidarity songs in support of the governor.

NAN reports that the solidarity walk, which commenced at the PROTAN Headquarters in Iba-Oluyole Shopping Complex took the traders through the popular Oja’ba Market and terminated at Mapo Hall.

Mogaji Salawudeen, the Vice- President, Oyo State Market Leaders Council, praised Makinde for implementing trader-friendly policies within the past three years.

Salawudeen, who spoke on behalf of PROTAN said that Makinde’s policies had helped to improve the living standard of their members.

He said that artisans in the state were in full support of the governor’s re-election bid, adding that the…