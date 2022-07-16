Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA) says agriculture businesses in the area are dying over the high cost of diesel.

The Director-General of the chamber, Mr Dan Ochi, disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ochi, who is also the Managing Director, Global Farms, said the worst affected were the tomatoes and pepper production businesses that depended on diesel for irrigation purposes.

“We have stopped the production of our tomatoes and pepper because we can no longer run our irrigation machines at the current pump price of diesel.

“Our business started when the pump price of diesel was N200 but it is over N800 now and this does not in any way support business,” he said.

The director-general said companies that were into the production of fresh tomatoes, yellow and red pepper, popularly called ‘Nsukka Pepper’, had closed for business, leading to job losses.

“We have a greenhouse farm…