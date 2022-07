Kodak Black has been arrested and taken to a Florida jail after cops allegedly found oxycodone pills on him. The 25-year-old rapper had been pulled over due to illegal window tinting, and after cops smelled marijuana in the vehicle, they conducted a stop and search. Breaking the news, TMZ reports that officers claimed to have […]

The post Kodak Black Arrested And Charged With Possession appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper