Lagos Government Lists Baba Ijesha As A Sex Offender | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


By Oreoritse Tariemi

16 July 2022   |  
5:43 pm

The Lagos State government has listed convicted Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha as a sex offender. Recall that earlier this week; the actor had been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor by the Ikeja Special Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court. According to new reports, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence…

[FILES] Baba Ijesha (middle)…after the court session.<br />Photo: JESUTOMI AKOMOLAFE

The Lagos State government has listed convicted Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha as a sex offender.

Recall that earlier this week; the actor had been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor by the Ikeja Special Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

