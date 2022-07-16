Lagos Government Lists Baba Ijesha As A Sex Offender | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
16 July 2022 |
5:43 pm
The Lagos State government has listed convicted Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha as a sex offender. Recall that earlier this week; the actor had been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor by the Ikeja Special Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court. According to new reports, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence…
Source: Guardian Newspaper