Osinbajo hospitalised over ‘recurrent pain’

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo has been hospitalised over a ‘recurrent pain’ in the leg, his spokesman said on Saturday.

Osinbajo’s media aide Laolu Akande in a tweet said doctors will issue an update on the treatment later.

Akande disclosed that the pain could be attributed to an injury Osinbajo sustained while playing squash.

“VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash,” Akande tweeted.

“His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

Osinbajo also disclosed his health status in another tweet on Saturday.

“I have been admitted today in the hospital for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash,” Osinbajo said.