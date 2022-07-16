Osun election: CDD observe compliance with BVAS, violation of electoral act





A preliminary report on the Osun State governorship election released by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has identified the presence and use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in almost all the polling units in the state. The organisation also said it observed the early arrival of officials of the Independent National […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper