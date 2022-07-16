Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke wins polling unit over Oyetola | The Guardian Nigeria News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won his polling unit.

Adeleke defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola, to win polling unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde in Ede North LGA, where was registered as a voter.

The PDP candidate polled 218 votes while Oyetola polled only 23 votes.

Meanwhile, the pioneer interim national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, won his polling unit for the ruling party.

In Akande’s polling unit in ward 04, Isedo, Ila-Orangun LGA, the PDP polled 117 while APC scored 140 votes.

The APC also secured victory in the polling unit of the Minister of Interior and estranged political godfather of Governor Oyetola, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

