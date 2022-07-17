Aregbesola reacts as Oyetola loses Osun governorship election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of interior has reacted to the results of the Osun State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Ademola Adeleke candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke defeated Gboyega Oyetola the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls held on Saturday.

The PDP candidate won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Osun State governorship election.

APC candidate Oyetola won in the remaining 13 LGAs, according to results announced by INEC on Sunday morning.

In total Oyetola of the APC polled 375,027 votes while Adeleke of the PDP claimed 403,371 votes.

Adeleke, a former senator and younger brother to the state’s first governor, Isiaka Adeleke, defeated Oyetola, by a margin of about 44,426 votes.

Reacting to APC and Oyetola’s loss, Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, quoted a Bible…