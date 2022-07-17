Ghana reports first cases of deadly Marburg virus | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus have been identified in Ghana, the first time the Ebola-like disease has been found in the West African nation, health authorities announced Sunday.

Earlier in the month, blood samples taken from two people in the southern Ashanti region suggested the Marburg virus.

The samples were sent to the Pasteur Institute in Senegal which confirmed the diagnosis, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

“This is the first time Ghana has confirmed Marburg Virus Disease,” said GHS head Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said in a statement.

No treatment or vaccine exists for Marburg, which is almost as deadly as Ebola. Its symptoms include high fever as well as internal and external bleeding.

A total of 98 people identified as contact cases are currently under quarantine, the GHS statement said, noting that no other cases of Marburg had yet been detected in Ghana.

The WHO said Guinea had confirmed a single case in an outbreak declared over in September 2021.

Previous…